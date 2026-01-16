ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Spotify Confirms Price Increase for App Users

Spotify is updating the price of its services. Over the next month, Premium subscribers will receive an email regarding the price increase. This marks the app’s third price hike in…

Randi Moultrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 04: In this photo illustration, the Spotify music app is seen on a phone on June 04, 2024 in New York City. Spotify made an announcement that it will be raising the price of its Spotify Premium Individual plan by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month and the Premium Family plan by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month. (Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Spotify is updating the price of its services. Over the next month, Premium subscribers will receive an email regarding the price increase. This marks the app's third price hike in the last four years for U.S. subscribers.

Last fall, Spotify raised prices in both the U.K. and Switzerland, so users were expecting an increase for the U.S. region. Starting in February, subscriptions will change from $11.99/month to $12.99/month for users. This is only for Premium users, who have access to additional benefits than other plans.

“Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists,” said Spotify in an announcement regarding the price hike.

Additionally, the Duo plan will increase from $16.99/month to $18.99/month, and the Family plan will increase from $19.99/month to $21.99/month. Student plans will also increase from $5.99/month to $6.99/month.

The last time the U.S. saw a price hike with its Spotify services was in June 2024. The first time the music service increased its prices was in July 2023, which was the first increase since its 2011 launch in the U.S. The music streamer originally cost $9.99/month for an individual plan.

For more information regarding your pricing updates, be sure to check your email and read notices from the provider.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Matthew Bellamy of Muse performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany.
MusicMuse Cancels Tour Dates, Promises Future Comeback With Stronger LineupsDan Teodorescu
Matt Sorum perform onstage during the 6th Jam For Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Member Reflects on Band’s Legacy, Velvet Revolver, and MoreLaura Adkins
Bad Omens band
MusicBad Omens, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed Set for 2026 InkcarcerationAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect