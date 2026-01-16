This Day in Sports History: January 16

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 16 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Jan. 16 included:

1905: The Ottawa Senators beat Dawson City 23-2, achieving a 2-0 series sweep. It was the most lopsided challenge playoff game in history.

Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 16 were Gordie Howe, Terry Bradshaw, and Ken Griffey Jr.