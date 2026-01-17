This Day in Sports History: January 17
Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, some college basketball tournaments, the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 17 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Here are some outstanding moments in sports history from Jan. 17:
- 1934: The New York Giants gave their National League MVP pitcher Carl Hubbell a contract of $18,000.
- 1937: Golfer Patty Berg won the first-ever Ladies Professional Golf Association's Titleholders Championship.
- 1952: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams picked University of Vanderbilt quarterback Bill Wade.
- 1953: At the Australian Championships for men's tennis, Ken Rosewall won his first Grand Slam title.
- 1953: At the Australian Championships for women's tennis, Maureen Connolly won her first leg of the Grand Slam, becoming the first woman to achieve the feat.
- 1961: In the 11th NBA All-Star Game, the West beat the East 153-131. The MVP of the game was Oscar Robertson, and at 22 years of age, he was the youngest to receive All-Star MVP honors.
- 1970: Sporting News named Willie Mays the Player of the Decade for the 1960s.
- 1971: The Baltimore Colts beat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-13, and won Super Bowl V, which was the first Super Bowl game to be played on artificial turf. The MVP of the game was Dallas linebacker Chuck Howley.
- 1982: Tennis star Ivan Lendl claimed his first of five ATP Masters Grand Prix titles.
- 1986: Boxer Tim Witherspoon beat defending champion Tony Tubbs in 15 rounds, winning the WBA heavyweight boxing title.
- 1988: The Fumble game happened when the Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 38-33 and won the AFC Championship. The "fumble" was a game play where defensive back Jeremiah Castille caused Earnest Byner to lose possession of the ball by knocking it out of his hands. This happened at the three-yard line and in the last 65 seconds of the game.
- 1989: NHL coach Al Arbour won his 600th NHL game.
- 1994: Basketball player Patrick Ewing became the first New York player to reach the 15,000-point mark in his NBA career.
- 1996: Detroit Red Wings center Steve Yzerman scored his 500th career NHL goal.
- 2015: Boxer Deontay Wilder beat Bermane Stiverne by a unanimous decision. It was the first heavyweight win in seven years for the U.S.
- 2025: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in NHL history to get both a goal and an assist in the same game.
Three athletes who stood out on Jan. 17 were Ivan Lendl, Al Arbour, and Patrick Ewing.
Lendl is known for his powerful baseline game, heavy topspin forehand, and pioneering fitness, and for winning eight Grand Slam singles titles. Arbour was a legendary Canadian NHL player and coach, who is most particularly recognized for leading the New York Islanders to win four consecutive Stanley Cup Championships (1980-1983), a feat unmatched in North American sports. Ewing is an 11-time NBA All-Star and was the 1986 Rookie of the Year. He also became the Knicks' all-time leader in several categories and was known for his powerful defense, rebounding, and scoring.