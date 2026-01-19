John Corabi to Release Debut Solo Album and Tour With Tom Keifer in Spring and Summer

John Corabi will release his first full-length solo album, New Day, on April 24 through Frontiers Music Srl. He'll hit the road with Tom Keifer of Cinderella for nine tour dates this spring and summer. Tickets for most shows go on sale today.

Corabi tracked the album in Nashville during the summer of 2025. Marti Frederiksen produced it. He's previously worked with Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, and Buckcherry. The record blends 1970s rock, soul, and blues influences with original material.

The vocalist has played with Mötley Crüe, The Dead Daisies, Union, and Scream across a 35-year career. He joined Mötley Crüe in 1992 after Nikki Sixx reached out when Vince Neil left. He sang on the band's 1994 self-titled record.

Corabi played his first show under the John Corabi & Friends banner last year on Dec. 30, at Basement East in Nashville. The lineup featured Michael Devin of Whitesnake on bass, Paul Taylor of Winger on keyboards, Jeremy Asbrock of Ace Frehley on guitar, Troy Luccketta of Tesla on drums, and Frederiksen on guitar.

New Day has two singles that came out earlier. "Così Bella (So Beautiful)" dropped in 2021. "Your Own Worst Enemy" followed in 2022. The title track shifts from acoustic moments to layered rock arrangements that pull from early Boston and Queen.

The tour with Tom Keifer kicks off May 7 at Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. It runs until July 11 at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City. Three dates will feature Buckcherry: May 29 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, July 10 at The Family Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri, and July 11 in Oklahoma City.