Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Announce 2026 Co-Headlining North American Tour

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will launch a co-headlining North American tour on Aug. 20 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Freaks on Parade Tour spans 21 dates across the United States and Canada, with The Hu and Orgy supporting on select nights.

The trek starts at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and concludes on Sept. 20 at Toyota Pavilion at Concord in California. Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto are among the major markets on the itinerary.

The Hu, a Mongolian metal act, and Orgy, hailing from Los Angeles, will appear as guests on most stops. Airway Heights, Washington, hosts the only exception on Sept. 16, where Orgy performs solo.

Rob Zombie has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and directed eight films that grossed over $150 million combined at the box office. The eight-time GRAMMY contender will release his eighth solo record, The Great Satan, on Feb. 27. Each of his prior seven studio releases landed in the Top 10 on Billboard's 200 chart.

Marilyn Manson boasts nine Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, with two of them hitting No. 1. His latest work, One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1, arrived in 2024 through Nuclear Blast, with guitarist Tyler Bates serving as co-producer.

These two have shared stages before, packing amphitheaters and arenas on earlier co-headlining outings. Their previous joint run took place in 2019 under the Twins of Evil banner. Rob Zombie borrowed the Freaks on Parade title for recent tours alongside Alice Cooper.

Tickets go on sale through a Citi presale starting Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presales begin Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. local time with the code CHAPTER2. General on-sale kicks off Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers can snag presale tickets from Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Other presales will run during the week before general admission opens.