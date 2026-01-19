This Day in Rock History: January 19

Jan. 19 is a meaningful day for rock, and for music in general. Two of the greatest female artists in music history share a birthday, and it also marks an iconic album reaching No. 1 on the charts. Keep reading to learn more about these moments, along with other major events that occurred on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some huge names had major career milestones on Jan. 19, including:

1980: Pink Floyd's legendary concept album, The Wall, reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200 album chart, where it spent an impressive 15 weeks. It was the band's third US No. 1 album, and it went on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide.

1980: While Pink Floyd was topping the US album chart, Michael Jackson went to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Rock with You," from his Off the Wall album. It was his third solo number 1 song, and the album sold more than 20 million copies globally.

2008: Radiohead's seventh studio album, In Rainbows, hit No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart. This happened despite the band posting it on their website without any prior promotion and allowing fans to pay as much as they want for its MP3 version, including $0.

Cultural Milestones

While the music always comes first, rock's colorful characters are a huge part of its charm and appeal. Here are the most notable rock culture moments from Jan. 19:

1943: Janis Joplin was born in Port Arthur, Texas. She made a name for herself as a member of the band Big Brother and the Holding Company. She also released two highly acclaimed solo albums, with the second coming three months after her untimely death at the age of 27, in 1970.

1946: Dolly Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee. She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide throughout her career, and, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she released her first rock album at age 77, called Rockstar.

1994: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. Some huge names were inducted, including Elton John, The Animals, John Lennon, and Rod Stewart, with the most memorable performance of the night being Bruce Springsteen and Axl Rose's version of the Beatles' "Come Together."