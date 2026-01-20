Beyond the Hits: Best Paramore Deep Cuts

Whenever a band hits mainstream success, their most popular hits inevitably define how casual listeners perceive them. The Rolling Stones have released dozens of albums with original work, yet the same handful of songs spring to most fans' minds when they hear the band's name. This happens with every successful band or artist, regardless of music genre, and the downside is that some amazing songs will never reach most listeners' ears.

Paramore is a case in point. While hits including "Misery Business," "Decode," and "Still Into You" have achieved huge commercial success, many of Paramore's best songs throughout its 20-year-plus history remain familiar only to dedicated fans.

All We Know Is Falling: The Debut's Hidden Treasures

Although it wasn't a huge commercial success, Paramore's debut album, All We Know Is Falling, managed to put them on the map. Despite being initially signed by Atlantic Records as a solo pop singer, Hayley Williams had other plans and persuaded Atlantic to let her change paths. While casual music fans may remember singles such as "Pressure," "Emergency," and "All We Know," the album's deep cuts are equally impressive. Standouts include:

"Brighter" : This powerful-sounding emo-punk anthem is dedicated to Hayley's childhood friend, Lanie Kealhofer, who died in a boating accident at 16. The haunting lyrics "And if you ran away/I'd still wave goodbye, watching you shine bright" lead the listener into the catchy chorus.

Riot!'s Overlooked Masterpieces

Paramore's commercial breakthrough came with their 2007 sophomore album, Riot! Mainly written by Hayley Williams and Josh Farro, the band's guitarist at that time, it received mostly positive reviews and went on to sell over 6 million copies in the U.S. alone. While such tracks as "Misery Business," "crushcrushcrush," and "That's What You Get" dominated the airwaves, fans were also delighted by the album's lesser-known songs. These included:

"When It Rains" : Arguably the album's most emotion-filled track, it starts slowly and gradually builds up greater intensity, but its overall restrained sound and mood contrast with most of the band's other songs.

Brand New Eyes: The Album's Underappreciated Depths

Paramore followed up Riot! with 2009's Brand New Eyes, which critics and fans praised for displaying the band's increased maturity. Despite spawning five singles, with one of them even receiving a GRAMMY nomination, plenty of deep cuts rival them in quality. These include:

"Feeling Sorry" : One of the album's most raw and intimate tracks, "Feeling Sorry" explores themes of self-empowerment and tough love, with standout lyrics including "I feel no sympathy/You live inside a cave/You barely get by, the rest of us are trying."

Self-Titled Era: Transitional Gems

The band's self-titled album, their first without guitarist Josh Farro, was praised by critics for its maturity, as well as for the band's willingness to experiment with new styles and sounds. It includes the hit singles "Now" and "Ain't It Fun," as well as lesser-known but equally impressive songs, including:

"Grow Up" : This guitar-heavy, funky-sounding song perfectly reflects the band's musical evolution. This growing maturity is also evoked in the lyrics: "Some of us have to grow up sometimes/And so, if I have to, I'm gonna leave you behind."

After Laughter: Synth-Pop Deep Cuts

Their fifth album saw the band move into synth-pop territory, while also managing to maintain their signature style. Most songs contrast upbeat melodies with deep, introspective lyrics. Some deep cuts that stand out include:

"Pool" : Although this song was a good choice for a single, it was overlooked in favor of other tracks. This doesn't make it less musically impressive, though, as it manages to showcase the album's approach of mixing upbeat themes with deep lyrics.

The Value of Exploring Paramore's Deep Catalog