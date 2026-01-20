Brightline West Pushes High-Speed Rail Completion to Late 2029

Brightline West's high-speed rail project linking Las Vegas with Southern California continues to advance, with construction activity visible in the Interstate 15 median near the Las Vegas station area. The privately led passenger rail line spans 218 miles. It is targeting completion in late 2029, while federal and state leaders have emphasized the project's importance to regional mobility ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

During a public appearance tied to federal rail investment, President Joe Biden underscored the long-running effort to connect Las Vegas to Southern California by rail.

“Harry Reid, I told you 35 years ago to get this sucker done – we're getting it done… It's on track to be completed by the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles,” Biden said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also addressed related transportation commitments, including work associated with the corridor.

“And it will be done by this summer, you're holding me to account, it's on me to get it done by this summer,” Newsom said.

Brightline West's alignment will run entirely within the I-15 median. Ongoing work includes civil construction at the Las Vegas train station site near the I-215 interchange, along with field work extending from Southern Nevada into Southern California. A firm schedule for track laying has not yet been publicly set.

Progress continued throughout 2024 and 2025 following a formal groundbreaking in April 2024. Federal funding for the project was approved in 2023, when the president announced a $3 billion allocation to support construction. Brightline has identified and acquired a site for a future maintenance facility south of Sloan. Need for maintenance facilities to support long-term operations.

The project's development has been delayed multiple times throughout its history. Delays experienced have been extensive, including a period of inactivity related to Covid-19 impacts from the middle of 2021.

That same year, leaders in California and Nevada renewed commitments to move the project forward. However, a previously discussed third traffic lane on the California side of I-15 has not been added.