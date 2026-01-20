Henderson Police Increase School Zone Patrols as Parents Continue Illegal Parking

Parents parking in marked no-parking zones around Clark County School District campuses continues to raise safety and traffic concerns across the Las Vegas valley, highlighting a persistent tension between enforcement and daily pickup realities.

“Why is it that there are tons of ‘no parking' signs around every school in Las Vegas and Henderson, yet parents start parking in ‘no parking' zones an hour before school lets out, and school police do nothing to stop this practice?” asked Kim from Henderson.

At Liberty High School in Henderson, a reporter observed long lines of vehicles stopped or parked in posted no-parking areas roughly 45 minutes before dismissal. Traffic congestion intensified around 1:15 p.m., with streets gradually clearing by about 2:00 p.m. Similar scenes are routinely reported at campuses throughout the district during both pickup and drop-off windows.

“Because it gets really crowded, and the traffic is ridiculous,” said Liberty grandma Angelina Ortiz.

Parents say arriving early feels like the only way to manage congestion and protect their children, even if it means parking illegally.

“I'm literally here 45 minutes to an hour before school lets out because I want to beat the traffic,” said Liberty mom Dorena Berlanga.

“If I park across the street and she has to cross, it's so dangerous,” Berlanga told me. “I want to be here to make it safer for her, and have an easier out for me as well.”

“If they had a better system where we didn't have to do illegal parking, I'd be all for it,” Berlanga said. “I just feel like I have no other choice.”

Henderson police patrol school zones to enforce no-parking rules and improve safety, but effectiveness depends on regular patrols and community reporting through the city. Drivers are expected to follow designated school routes and posted signage.