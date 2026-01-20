How to Watch the 2026 Grammy Awards

Who's ready for one of the biggest nights in music? The 2026 Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and we can't wait to see who is going to win BIG!

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This year, they are back focused on the music and giving the crown to some of the biggest names in music over the last year.

“I think we will see some history-making moments,” Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. told The Associated Press. “With artists being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year — I think we're going to see some really exciting results.”

The show will air live on CBS starting at 8 pm on February 1. You will also be able to watch the show live through streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Paramount+ Premium, and FuboTV. Some services, such as Paramount+ Essential, will allow for stream access the next day.

The premiere ceremony for the show will begin at 3:30 pm, just before the show. You will be able to stream that on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

As we have talked about, this will also be comedian Trevor Noah's last time hosting the award show. This will mark his 6th consecutive year as the Grammy host.