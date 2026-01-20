Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: January 23-January 25

This weekend, Las Vegas residents and visitors can enjoy legendary concerts, elite sports matchups, and a stunning hot air balloon festival. With a weekend lineup that includes Styx: Live in Vegas, UFC 324, and the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, as well as theater performances and stand-up comedy shows, Las Vegas offers unmatched entertainment options.

Styx: Live in Vegas

What: Live performances by Styx

Live performances by Styx When: Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 31, 2026)

Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. (additional dates available through Jan. 31, 2026) Where : The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

: The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $77.10

Styx: Live in Vegas brings Styx's classic rock sound to The Venetian Theatre. The band is known for its lively shows and will perform sweeping progressive anthems and fan-favorite hits spanning more than five decades, including "Come Sail Away" and "Renegade." This series of concerts allows fans to experience and appreciate Styx's incredible talent and original musical style.

UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett

What: Elite fight-night action

Elite fight-night action When: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at 2 p.m. Where: T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $376.50

UFC 324 is a major mixed martial arts event that will take place at T-Mobile Arena, headlined by a high-stakes interim lightweight title showdown between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett. It will mark the start of a new chapter under the UFC's broadcast partnership with Paramount+. The card also includes a blockbuster featured bout with women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defending against returning icon Amanda Nunes, along with many undercard matchups for an exciting night of elite MMA competition.

Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival

What: Hot air balloon festival in the desert

Hot air balloon festival in the desert When: Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite

CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite Cost: Free

The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival is a family-friendly celebration at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino that sends dozens of vibrant hot air balloons over the desert skyline each morning, weather permitting, offering spectacular views and photo opportunities. On Friday and Saturday, there will also be a captivating nighttime glow show.

