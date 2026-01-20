This Day in Rock History: January 20
Jan. 20 is a memorable day in rock history, for both happy and sad reasons. It was the day Beatlemania officially made its way onto American shores, but it was also the day we lost some iconic artists. Here are the most important things that happened in rock music on this day.
Cultural Milestones
Some of the most noteworthy cultural moments that happened in the rock world on Jan. 20 were:
- 1951: Judas Priest bass player Ian Hill was born in West Bromwich, England. He formed the band with schoolmate K.K. Downing in 1970. He's now the longest-serving member, after Downing left in 2011.
- 1952: Kiss founding member, frontman, and rhythm guitarist Paul Stanley was born in New York City. The band released their self-titled debut album in 1974. Kiss has sold over 100 million albums worldwide ever since, with 40 million of those sold in the US alone.
- 1982: During a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne famously bit off a live bat's head while performing. He later recalled that he thought it was a rubber bat that a fan threw on stage.
- 1988: The Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with Mick Jagger presenting their award. Paul McCartney did not attend and explained his absence in a statement, citing business disagreements with other band members.
- 2012: Singer, songwriter, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Etta James passed away at 73. Seen as one of the pioneers of the transition from R&B to rock 'n' roll, she's considered to be one of the best singers in music history.
- 2022: Meat Loaf passed away at 74. He shot to fame with his 1977 album Bat Out of Hell and has sold over 100 million records throughout his career.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Some classic albums were released on Jan. 20. A couple of them are:
- 1964: Capitol Records released Meet the Beatles! in the US, marking the label's first Beatles release on this side of the Atlantic. It included the huge hit "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and topped the charts for 11 weeks, only to be replaced by another Beatles record, called The Beatles' Second Album.
- 1983: Def Leppard released their third studio album, Pyromania, via Vertigo Records in Europe and Mercury Records in the US. It signaled a stylistic shift from their earlier heavy metal roots toward a more polished commercial sound and sold over 10 million copies in the US alone, achieving Diamond status.
These are the most noteworthy rock-related events that happened on Jan. 20, with legendary names like the Beatles and Ozzy taking center stage.