This Day in Sports History: January 20

January sports include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, and select college basketball tournaments. The month also features major events such as the Australian Open, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E races, and PGA Tour tournaments. Over the years, Jan. 20 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Berg was renowned for her record 15 major championships (the most by any female golfer) and for co-founding and serving as the first president of the LPGA. Mikan was the NBA's first dominant big man, pioneering the center position through his ambidextrous hook shot, rebounding, and shot-blocking. Sedin is known for his incredible playmaking, teamwork with his twin Daniel, and winning the Hart Trophy (MVP) and Art Ross Trophy (leading scorer) in 2010.