Universal Orlando Reveals New Fast & Furious Coaster Coming in 2027
Buckle up, because we're headed to Orlando! Universal Orlando Resort is officially bringing a new Fast & Furious roller coaster to visitors.
Tuesday, park officials announced they are bringing Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift to Universal Studios Florida. Their website states that the ride will be " the first-ever high-speed outdoor roller coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood." The coaster will feature a 36-degree rotation, a 170-foot vertical "spike," and move up to 72 mph.
The original West Coast version was announced in May 2024 and set to launch in 2026. Take a look at the first look of the attraction below.
To make way for the new attraction in Florida, Universal will permanently close Fast & Furious - Supercharged in 2027. The new ride will fill the space once occupied by Universal's Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster.