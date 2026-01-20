Zippy’s Brings Hawaiian Flavor to Summerlin

ContestsEvents
Vegas food fans are about to get a fresh taste of the islands as beloved Hawaiian diner Zippy’s announces the opening date for its first Summerlin location. The Hawaiian comfort food favorite — already a hit in Southern Nevada — will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 10810 W. Charleston Blvd., just across from Red Rock Casino. This marks Zippy’s fourth location in the Las Vegas area and its debut in the Summerlin community.

Known for blending classic local Hawaiian favorites with casual dine-in, fast-casual takeout, and a full bakery all under one roof, Zippy’s brings a uniquely island vibe to the desert. The restaurant’s three-in-one concept ensures you can grab everything from savory plates — think chili, saimin, and Korean fried chicken — to sweet treats from its bakery with that cozy, home-style feel.

The Summerlin opening continues Zippy’s rapid expansion in Las Vegas, where it’s become a go-to spot for both longtime Hawai‘i transplants and locals craving aloha-style comfort food. As the chain grows, it’s clear that Vegas has embraced Zippy’s blend of hearty eats and laid-back island hospitality — and now Summerlin residents won’t have to travel far to experience it

