CCSD Reveals New School Start Times for Upcoming School Year

We're already looking ahead to the 2026-2027 school year. Clark County School District has announced adjustments to school start times for the upcoming school year. After surveying the community, they have adjusted start times for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Fox 5 Vegas reports that CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced that the new start times will begin for the next school year, starting Monday, August 10, 2026. The new school times are as follows:

Elementary Schools : 9:15 a.m.

: 9:15 a.m. Middle Schools : 7:30 a.m.

: 7:30 a.m. High Schools: 8:30 a.m.

With the new adjustment, high schools and elementary schools will start later, and middle schools will start earlier. The report states that the adjustment is to help improve attendance, graduation rates, mental health, and more.

“I think we were the only school district across this entire nation, public school district across this nation that had a start time of 7 a.m.,” Ebert said to Fox 5. “We’re making this decision to ensure that every student from our pre-K to our 12th graders is sitting in front of a teacher when their brain is most ready to absorb the knowledge that our teachers are sharing with them.”

Although many parents are excited about the change, there are many who are a bit concerned about the adjustment. While some students will be getting extra sleep, others will have to wake up earlier.

“I think it’s going to be quite difficult for students, especially at-risk schools, because a lot of our kids come tardy,” said one teacher in the report.