Hot Air Balloon Festival Brings Three Days of Launches and Night Shows to Las Vegas Area

The Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to southern Nevada as a multi-day event running Friday through Sunday, Jan. 23–25, featuring morning balloon launches and evening glow events, with most activities free to the public. The festival is positioned as one of the region's signature winter attractions, drawing visitors from across the Las Vegas area and beyond.

"Talk to anyone who attended, participated, or volunteered at last year's Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, and you'll understand why this is among the most anticipated events in all of Nevada each year," said Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager for Mesquite Gaming.

"Our organizers have found a way to make the Festival even more enjoyable by allowing visitors to get behind-the-scenes looks at balloon staging, piloting, and flying."

On Friday, Jan. 23, the schedule includes a 7:30 a.m. morning balloon launch at the Oasis Resort Parking Lot, followed by a 6:00 p.m. night glow candlestick show at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino. Both events are weather-dependent, and balloon launches may be delayed or canceled due to conditions.

Saturday, Jan. 24, features a full slate of festival activities, including a 7:30 a.m. balloon launch at the Oasis Resort Parking Lot. From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., a champagne tasting takes place in the Showroom for guests 21 and older, which is the only ticketed event of the day. The evening concludes with a 6:00–7:00 p.m. night glow candlestick show at CasaBlanca Resort and Casino.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, the festival continues with a 7:30 a.m. balloon launch at the Oasis Resort Parking Lot. As with all launches throughout the weekend, activities are tentative and dependent on weather conditions.