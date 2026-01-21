Las Vegas Seeks Developers for Arts District Affordable Housing Complex

Las Vegas is developing plans for a 1.23-acre property in the City Arts District. The plans for the City Arts District will provide affordable housing and retail space while maintaining its creative spirit. The city is also soliciting proposals for the development of mixed-use properties that promote the arts and provide opportunities for production through construction and operation, helping establish a long-term, sustainable City Arts District.

City officials have emphasized affordability and sustainability as central goals. "The first floor is going to be dedicated to retail and the rest of it is going to be affordable housing," said Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. The proposed development is expected to be a three-story building with at least 100 housing units and first-floor retail, consistent with the city's planning documents.

Community members have strongly supported the concept, citing the Arts District's cultural appeal and everyday amenities. Curtis Strader said he loves spending time in the area. "There's restaurants, the vibe is really cool. Just walking around, you see a bunch of different things." Supporters say maintaining this atmosphere depends on keeping artists living and working in the neighborhood.

Others stressed the importance of affordability for creatives. Halden Sabri shared that it would help artists who don't make much money stay rooted in the district. "Giving them that opportunity to live in a place where it's affordable and being with other like-minded people will allow them to expand on their creativity and what they really love."

The city's request for proposals remains open through late March. Submissions must include a detailed plan for a mixed-use building that aligns with the Arts District vision and affordable housing requirements outlined in the RFP.