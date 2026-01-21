NOFX Documentary Set for April Theatrical Release with Unreleased Music

NOFX will drop a feature-length documentary titled 40 Years of F***in' Up in April. It contains several unreleased songs that fans can hear only at theater showings. The film traces the punk rock band's four-decade run from teenage misfits to independent music legends.

During a visit to The Punk Rock Museum's NOFX exhibition on Jan. 16, founding member Fat Mike announced that the film is in post-production. According to Tone Deaf, he said, "Most people wouldn't be OK with releasing a film that shows footage of getting whipped in their dungeon, or their drug use for the past 20 years, or dressing up like a rubber cheap whore, or the ambulance ride when they were naked while puking and sh***ing blood … I'm not like most people."

Director James Buddy Day led this project. He conducted interviews with guitarist Eric Melvin, lead guitarist Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta, and drummer Erik Sandin. These members are executive producers, along with Gary Ousdahl, James Buddy Day, Cisco Adler, and Jon Nadeau from Pyramid Productions.

"Working with Fat Mike, the band, and the entire NOFX crew has been like nothing I've ever experienced," Buddy Day said. "This is the punkest band ever — and their story is exactly as insane as you'd expect: hilarious, painful, reckless, and deeply human."

Buddy Day added that combing through decades of footage revealed things he will never unsee. He believes that raw honesty makes the film essential.

Sneak peek screenings will take place in Austin, Texas, on Mar. 15 and 16 at Brushy Street Commons. Showtimes are set for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and surprise guests will appear for question-and-answer sessions.