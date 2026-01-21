ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

NOFX Documentary Set for April Theatrical Release with Unreleased Music

NOFX will drop a feature-length documentary titled 40 Years of F***in’ Up in April. It contains several unreleased songs that fans can hear only at theater showings. The film traces…

Laura Adkins
NOFX attends FUSE TV 2008 Pre-Grammy Celebration at GOA on February 7, 2008 in Hollywood, CA.
BRIAN LINDENSMITH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

NOFX will drop a feature-length documentary titled 40 Years of F***in' Up in April. It contains several unreleased songs that fans can hear only at theater showings. The film traces the punk rock band's four-decade run from teenage misfits to independent music legends.

During a visit to The Punk Rock Museum's NOFX exhibition on Jan. 16, founding member Fat Mike announced that the film is in post-production. According to Tone Deaf, he said, "Most people wouldn't be OK with releasing a film that shows footage of getting whipped in their dungeon, or their drug use for the past 20 years, or dressing up like a rubber cheap whore, or the ambulance ride when they were naked while puking and sh***ing blood … I'm not like most people." 

Director James Buddy Day led this project. He conducted interviews with guitarist Eric Melvin, lead guitarist Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta, and drummer Erik Sandin. These members are executive producers, along with Gary Ousdahl, James Buddy Day, Cisco Adler, and Jon Nadeau from Pyramid Productions.

"Working with Fat Mike, the band, and the entire NOFX crew has been like nothing I've ever experienced," Buddy Day said. "This is the punkest band ever — and their story is exactly as insane as you'd expect: hilarious, painful, reckless, and deeply human."

Buddy Day added that combing through decades of footage revealed things he will never unsee. He believes that raw honesty makes the film essential.

Sneak peek screenings will take place in Austin, Texas, on Mar. 15 and 16 at Brushy Street Commons. Showtimes are set for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and surprise guests will appear for question-and-answer sessions.

The documentary will then screen at curated theaters worldwide starting in April. Tickets are on sale.

Fat MikeNOFX
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Pianist's fingers on a keyboard in black and white
MusicThe Nocturnal Affair Releases ‘Deep’ Video, Completing Trilogy with Mental Health Piano BalladDan Teodorescu
Singer and guitarist Fat Mike (l) and guitarist Eric Melvin (r) during the performance of the band NOFX on the Utopia Stage.
MusicNOFX Guitarist Eric Melvin Sues Fat Mike Over Financial Malfeasance ClaimsLaura Adkins
Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicBush Announces 2026 North American Tour With Mammoth, James And The Cold GunDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect