NOFX Guitarist Eric Melvin Sues Fat Mike Over Financial Malfeasance Claims

NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin slapped bandmate Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett with legal papers on Oct. 7, 2024. The accusation was financial wrongdoing, and it happened just hours after the group…

Laura Adkins
Singer and guitarist Fat Mike (l) and guitarist Eric Melvin (r) during the performance of the band NOFX on the Utopia Stage.
Daniel Vogl/picture alliance via Getty Images

NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin slapped bandmate Michael "Fat Mike" Burkett with legal papers on Oct. 7, 2024. The accusation was financial wrongdoing, and it happened just hours after the group finished their farewell show. Drummer Erik "Smelly" Sandin spilled details about the lawsuit during a Jan. 16 event at the Punk Rock Museum, where three members appeared without Melvin.

"At 8:00 AM on Monday morning, after the final NOFX show ever, Eric Melvin's lawyers served Fat Mike legal papers accusing him of legal financial malfeasance," Sandin read to the crowd, according to The Music. "10 hours earlier, we finished playing the final show of our 42-year career."

The Los Angeles punk band started in 1983. They released 15 studio albums across a 41-year run. Guitarist Aaron "El Hefe" Abeyta came aboard in 1991, completing a classic lineup that stuck together until the group disbanded.

Sandin stood up for Burkett during his talk at the museum exhibition. "I've known Mike for 43 years. I knew him for a year before NOFX. Mike is a lot of things. We all know that he's a complicated person who's very sweet, but he's not a thief. I will go on record saying he is not a thief," Sandin said.

Communication between Melvin and the other members has ceased. "Melvin has made it clear, and perfectly clear on this matter, that to talk about it with him or anybody, it must go through his counsel," Sandin told attendees.

The group released a compilation titled A-H in December 2025. Members also announced a documentary called 40 Years Of Fuckin' Up during their museum appearance. It's scheduled for release in April.

Eric MelvinFat MikeNOFX
Laura AdkinsWriter
