Performances to Expect at Super Bowl LX

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

The countdown is on for the biggest night in football. It's Super Bowl LX happening Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Although we are excited to see what two teams will face off for the title, we're excited for the performances.

Of course, we all know Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime headliner. This will be a historic headline performance, but who else will be taking the stage? Here is a full lineup of Super Bowl LX pregame performers. Be sure to stay tuned!

Charlie Puth

The singer songwriter wil lbe taking the stage pregame to perform the national anthem. Alongside him will be deaf musician Fred Beam to give an ASL performance.

Coco Jones

Grammy award-winning singer Coco Jones will be performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the pregame.

Brandi Carlile

Eleven-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will perform a special rendition of "America the Beautiful" ahead of the game. Alongside her will be ASL interpreter Julian Ortiz for those needed.

Green Day

Kicking off the game with an opening ceremony performance will be Green Day. The performance will celebrate the decades of the championship history. Their performance will also include a band that ushers generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field to celebrate NFL history.

Bad Bunny

Of course, the grand performance for the Apple Music Halftime Show will be Bad Bunny. He was announced as the headliner in late September and got worldwide attention immediately.