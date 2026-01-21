ContestsEvents
The Nocturnal Affair Releases ‘Deep’ Video, Completing Trilogy with Mental Health Piano Ballad

Dan Teodorescu
The Nocturnal Affair dropped "Deep," a piano ballad tackling mental health. It's the last installment in a three-part video series. Blue Monday, dubbed the year's most depressing day, marked its arrival.

"Deep" wraps up what "Cross Me Out" started and "Benefit Of Doubt" continued. The protagonist spirals downward. Then redemption arrives from somewhere unexpected.

Brendan Shane penned the track during lockdown. "'Deep' came from a part of me that I didn't know existed, and came to light during the pandemic which was a very dark time," said Brendan Shane, according to BraveWords. "What I discovered was the realization of something I never wanted to meet, but HAD to encounter in order to heal. I hope those that connect with 'Deep' find the strength to conquer their pain in order to move forward in this world. You aren't alone."

This track kicks off a six-video series slated for this year. The Las Vegas outfit has six new singles lined up across the next several months.

GRAMMY-nominated Disturbed bassist John Moyer discovered them. They perform alternative and dark rock, drawing influence from Type O Negative, HIM, David Bowie, Gary Numan, and Nine Inch Nails. Tours across the US, UK, and Europe brought them onstage with Fozzy, Wednesday 13, Drowning Pool, and Pop Evil.

Their 2024 single "Cross Me Out" cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Radio chart and climbed to number three on SMR Radio Rock. Johnny Andrews co-wrote that one. It's racked up 3 million YouTube views.

"Benefit Of Doubt" and their cover of Haddaway's "What Is Love" followed. Together, they've grabbed seven million views on the platform.

Tanner Hendon and Wyatt Oates handled production and mixing at Madison Studios. 

Dan TeodorescuWriter
