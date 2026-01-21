The Sphere is Expanding to the East Coast

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 08: Sphere lights up on December 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth and features an Exosphere with a 580,000-square-foot display, the largest LED screen in the world. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What happens in Vegas is moving to the East Coast. An iconic Las Vegas staple is making its way to the East. The Sphere, the unique technology venue in Las Vegas, is getting a mini replica in Maryland.

In a press release, Sphere Entertainment Co., the State of Maryland, Prince George’s County, and Peterson Companies announced they are teaming up to make this happen. This will be only the second Sphere in the U.S. and the first to use a smaller-scale design. The addition will be at National Harbor, which is a premier destination in the Washington D.C. metro area.

The Sphere is Off to the East Coast

“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sphere Entertainment, in a press release. “Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”

The new project will use a combination of public and private funding, adding up to about $200 million. Additionally, The Sphere will bring over 2,000 jobs to the area during construction and over 4,500 jobs once it's open. The Sphere National Harbor is expected to generate over $1 billion annually.

The new Sphere will be on a smaller scale in comparison to the original in Las Vegas. It will feature an Exosphere, which is the exterior LED display.