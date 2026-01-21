This year if you're looking for something extra special for Valentine's Day, you can purchase a prison phone call from Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. And for some, especially if you've been together for awhile, coming up with a unique gift idea might be a challenge. Sure, you could do another year of flowers and chocolate, we definitely love that. Or you could do something your honey will never expect. And to help make this Valentine's Day memorable is Joe Exotic from Tiger King. You may be thinking "but isn't he in prison?" and the answer is yes. But that's part of what will make this gift truly special.

You Can Purchase A Wild Valentine’s Gift From Tiger King's Joe Exotic

Thinking back to 2020, it was a wild time. With COVID, there wasn't much to do except watch tv. And when we needed it most, there it was on Netflix, Tiger King. It truly brought us all together at a time when we were all apart. And now, just in time for Valentine's Day, Joe Exotic is back.

From now through February 28, Joe Exotic has announced that he is selling phone calls with him from prison. According to Gulf Coast News, the calls are $25 for 5 minutes or $50 for 10 minutes. He's currently locked up on charges of murder-for-hire, falsifying wildlife records and violating the Endangered Species Act and said the money will help free him.

Talk about the ultimate Valentine's Day gift. We all know that Joe is a bit of a romantic, so this just makes sense. I'm single, but I think I might buy one of these for myself. Talk about a great story to share!