ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Arctic Monkeys Return With First New Song in Four Years

Arctic Monkeys will release a new song on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. GMT. War Child Records announced this on Instagram. “New track from @arcticmonkeys and more info about our…

Laura Adkins
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs during the second day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 30, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Santiago Bluguermann / Stringer via Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys will release a new song on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. GMT. War Child Records announced this on Instagram. "New track from @arcticmonkeys and more info about our upcoming project to support children living through war," the organization posted. A teaser video shows a child running into the sea, with laughter and distorted instrumentals in the background.

The Sheffield group last released music with their album, The Car, in 2022. That record peaked at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart. They headlined Glastonbury in 2023, then wrapped up their world tour in Ireland that October.

Rumors about new music started earlier this month when War Child shared a post about artists working on something important. War Child has assembled several benefit albums since 1995. The original Help compilation featured Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, Portishead, Massive Attack, Suede, and Manic Street Preachers. That record raised over £1.25 million ($1.67 million).

The need has grown since then. When Help came out in 1995, 10 percent of children worldwide faced conflict. That number has almost doubled to 19 percent, affecting 520 million children today. Right now, one in five children worldwide risks losing their childhoods to war.

Manager Ian McAndrew mentioned a new compilation at the Music Week Awards in London last year, saying that James Ford would oversee the album. Ford has worked on all but one of the band's records.

The group once performed at London's Royal Albert Hall to benefit War Child. That show became a live album, and all proceeds went to the organization.

Arctic MonkeysInstagramOasis
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
My Chemical Romance arrive at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 at the Olympiahalle
MusicThis Day in Rock History: January 22
The Nocturnal Affair Releases ‘Deep’ Video, Completing Trilogy with Mental Health Piano Ballad
MusicThe Nocturnal Affair Releases ‘Deep’ Video, Completing Trilogy with Mental Health Piano BalladDan Teodorescu
NOFX attends FUSE TV 2008 Pre-Grammy Celebration at GOA on February 7, 2008 in Hollywood, CA.
MusicNOFX Documentary Set for April Theatrical Release with Unreleased MusicLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect