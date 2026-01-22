Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

Stuck in the house for a few days? Maybe you're looking for something new to start watching. The best is always finding that one show to binge. Whether it takes you a few months, a few days, or a few hours. The best shows are those that take you on a journey while you're binging.

Looking for something new to start watching? We got you covered! Take a look at a few shows that are some of the best you can start binge-watching today.

All Her Fault

If you have Peacock and haven't watched this, then you're missing out. All Her Fault is a mystery-thriller in which a mother's worst nightmare begins when her son vanishes during a playdate. Where does he go? You won't believe the twists and turns! The show is only one season and 8 episodes, so you'll finish in no time.

11.22.63

Have you ever heard of the novel by Stephen King with the same name? Well, it's a television show now that you can stream on Netflix. This American science fiction thriller miniseries is the perfect deep dive into another twisted world.

Criminal Minds

For all of the crime junkies, if you have not watched Criminal Minds before, now is your time. The drama series follows the life of the squad of FBI profilers investigating some of the most twisted serial killers. 18 seasons can keep you quite busy.

Insecure

Check out five seasons of Issa Rae's comedy-drama series, Insecure. The show is partially based on her web series, Awkward, and stars her as she figures out life. Stream on HBO Max.

Normal People

Based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel, the romance drama follows two lovers who meet in secondary school. Watch as they navigate their relationship and their own emotions throughout their teens and 20s.

The Umbrella Academy

Based on a comic book series with the same name, the show follows a family of superpowered humans who have to come back together to save the world one last time. Are they able to stop the apocalypse? Stay tuned!

Stranger Things

Maybe you have not started, and now is the time. Netflix's sci-fi series brings mystery and the 80s all in one. Into dungeons and dragons? This may be perfect for you!

Game of Thrones

HBO with another banger! This fantasy series shows many characters with complex conflicts and how they deal with them. In a world of magic and dragons, what's next?

Grey's Anatomy

If there's one show that people cannot stop recommending, it's Grey's Anatomy. Become a certified doctor while binging Grey's Anatomy, and by the end, you will probably be able to perform surgery.

Euphoria

A new season is on its way, so what better time to catch up than now? Follow Rue, a high schooler dealing with drug issues, along with her friends and their crazy high school romance and drama. Now, they are not old enough to be dealing with some of these issues, but it does call for great TV.

The Office

A fan of some dry humor? Well, The Office is for you. This popular comfort show is a comedy that follows the delusions of a popular office manager and his employees.

Veronica Mars

She's not your average detective. This teenage girl is the daughter of a private detective, and she's solving her own crime. Looking to find out who assaulted her after a party, she won't stop until she gets justice.

Bridgerton