Las Vegas Will Host 2027 College Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas is becoming even better known as an exciting and popular sports and entertainment destination. Because of this, residents, economists, and hospitality industry experts have stated that Las Vegas' track record of hosting successful large-scale events will also lead to many future championship events in the city and long-term economic growth. Industry leaders say sports tourism attracts a distinct, often more resilient visitor base, helping the region better weather economic fluctuations while supporting year-round commerce.

While this year's college football national championship game will be played in Miami, Las Vegas has emerged as an unofficial watch-party hub, attracting fans from across the country. Visitors cite affordable travel, ample entertainment options, and the city's game-day atmosphere as reasons for choosing Las Vegas over the host city.

"We were going to go to Miami, but we didn't like the ticket prices," said Mark Porter, an Indiana University graduate visiting from Chicago. "So we have 10 people from all over the country — Seattle, Nashville, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix — coming here to watch the game."

Local enthusiasm for college football continues to grow alongside professional sports, reinforcing Las Vegas's evolving identity beyond its gambling roots. Residents note that the city's embrace of major sporting events reflects decades of transformation supported by infrastructure development, hospitality expansion, and a broader entertainment portfolio.

"We'll be back, and we'll be able to support Fernando Mendoza, assuming that he'll be a Raider," said Erik Dillon, an Indiana University graduate and Las Vegas resident.

Las Vegas is set to host the 2027 college football national championship at Allegiant Stadium, a milestone that underscores its rise as a top-tier sports destination. Economists and hospitality professionals expect the event to deliver significant boosts in local spending and national media exposure, with benefits extending well beyond game week.

"When I first moved here in 2004, I don't think we ever thought that day would come because there was so much bad feeling about Las Vegas and gambling," said Amanda Belarmino, an associate professor at UNLV's William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.