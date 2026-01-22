Must Watch Movies to Stream at Home

Stuck in the house for a few days? Maybe you're looking for something new to watch. The best is always finding that one movie or movie series to binge. Something about getting cozy and enjoying a good movie really does something to your brain. The best movies are those that take you on a journey while you're binging. Especially if there are a few in the series.

Looking for something new to start watching? We got you covered! Take a look at a few movies that are some of the best you can watch today!

Magic Mike & Magic Mikel XXL

Spice things up with Magic Mike. See how a male stripper teaches a younger performer how to turn the party up, pick up women, and make money. EASY! Since it's not just one movie, even more reason to tune in.

Pitch Perfect

Aca-awesome! Tune in to all three Pitch Perfect movies and give yourself the chance to sing along. Becca is looking for somewhere to fit in at her new university, and joining the acapella group is just what she needs.

Legally Blonde

Law school? Who said that it was really that hard? Elle Woods steals the show when she follows her ex to Harvard Law School and exceeds his and her own expectations.

The Twilight Saga

Werewolves and vampires? Insane! But this saga is the true testament to love, friendship, and family. If you have never seen any of the saga, now is the perfect time to tune in. There are quite a few, so it may take you a moment, but it's so worth it!

Sinners

Did you miss Sinners in the theater last year? No worries, the newly Oscar-nominated movie is available for you to stream. See how Ryan Coogler takes his first horror feature to the next level. There's a reason it's leading the 2026 Oscar nominations.

One of Them Days

Looking for a good laugh? Check out Keke Palmer and SZA navigate their crazy lives. Looking for some money? Local run ins to your crazy neighbors? Everything that could go wrong does, until it finally all goes right.

The Menu

A young couple joins an exclusive group that travels to a fine dining restaurant on a private island. It's run by a famous chef who prepares a lavish menu, but things take a turn when a surprising twist occurs.

21 Jump Street

Cops and best friend sup Schmidt and Jenko are excited to join the unit. But, what's their first mission? To go undercover as high school students to stpo a dangerous drug ring on campus. But, being back in high school isn't so easy.

Creed