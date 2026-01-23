Aces Open Expanded 44-Game Season With Finals Rematch Against Mercury

The WNBA released key details of its 2026 schedule as the league prepares for its historic 30th season, with the calendar contingent on the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union. The season is expected to begin May 8 if negotiations conclude as hoped, with further adjustments possible as talks continue.

“As we prepare to tip off the WNBA's historic 30th season, this schedule reflects both how far the league has come and the momentum that continues to drive us forward,” said Cathy Engelbert. “From welcoming two new organizations in Toronto and Portland, to honoring our history with marquee matchups that connect the league's first game to today's stars, the 2026 season will celebrate the WNBA's past, present, and future. With a record number of games, growing global reach, and unprecedented momentum, this milestone season will help define the next chapter of the WNBA.”

The Las Vegas Aces are slated to open the season with a rematch of the 2025 Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, pending final approval of the labor agreement. If confirmed, the Aces would host the Mercury on May 9 at T-Mobile Arena, a game expected to include a championship banner-raising ceremony.

Las Vegas is scheduled to begin the year with a four-game road swing before returning home to host the Los Angeles Sparks on May 21. That matchup would mark the Aces' 50th consecutive sellout at Michelob Ultra Arena, extending one of the league's most notable attendance streaks.

The Aces' 2026 slate runs from May through September and features games at both T-Mobile Arena and Michelob Ultra Arena, with dates, opponents, and venues spread across the full regular season. The league will announce its complete national television and streaming schedule at a later date.