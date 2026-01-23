ContestsEvents
Dave Mustaine Says He Wants a Metallica and Megadeth Tour

Megadeth released their final album on Friday, Jan. 23, to rave music reviews, and Megadeth's version of "Ride the Lightning" is on there.
One of the most talked-about aspects of the new Megadeth album, an album that the band says is their last, is that the album features the band's own version of the Metallica song "Ride the Lightning." The original version of the song features co-writing credits from Megadeth's Dave Mustaine.

"Ride the Lighting" was the title track off Metallica's 1984 album by the same name, and now, Mustaine has recorded his own version of it. But, it's all in love. While Mustaine has a history of being at odds with Metallica, since he was replaced in the band by Kirk Hammett years ago, he insists that it would just take one thing to make it right. Mustaine says that if the two share the road together, that's all they would need to reconcile.

Megadeth and Metallica Should Tour Together, Dave Mustaine Says

"I think what needs to happen is there needs to be a Megadeth/Me­tallica tour," Mustaine tells Revolver magazine. "Period. That would, I'm sure, make everything right. We could hang out. Spend time together."

He was let go from Metallica in 1983. Mustaine sooner formed Megadeth and had success with the thrash metal titans, there's no denying that the two camps have been at odds. With that in mind, Mustaine says he'd be happy to have a reconciliation.

"I liked them," he tells the magazine. "If the friendship was restarted, it wouldn't bother me. I would accept, and I think it would be nice to revisit some of those times. But I just think because there was a lot of hurt and misunderstanding around our time together that it would be difficult not to keep bringing up the past."

So, has he heard from Metallica about the cover? He says no. "I don't expect to," Mustaine explains. "But I'm sure at some point we'll hear what they think."

