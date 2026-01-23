ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Arts District Business Owners Challenge New Paid Parking Rates

Local businesses in Las Vegas’s Arts District are protesting a new paid parking policy they say increases costs for customers, employees, and merchants in a neighborhood already coping with rapid…

Jennifer Eggleston
Close-up of parking ticket on car's windshield
Getty Royalty Free

Local businesses in Las Vegas's Arts District are protesting a new paid parking policy they say increases costs for customers, employees, and merchants in a neighborhood already coping with rapid development. Business owners and workers argue that the changes threaten job access and could slow the momentum of the city's creative corridor.

City officials recently raised parking meter rates on the southern side of Charleston Boulevard and then added paid parking signs on the northern side. The move sparked immediate opposition from Arts District stakeholders, who say the rollout came before promised parking capacity was available and without sufficient community engagement.

"We're all small businesses, not large corporations with hundreds of employees and customers coming and going throughout the day," Majestic Repertory Theatre artistic director Troy Heard said at the meeting. "It's not just affecting our clientele. It's affecting the workers—the people who bring the spirit to and are the engine of the Arts District. Please don't cut off the feet of the runner while they're running the marathon."

Municipal data for 2025 shows parking demand is increasing, with about a 25% rise in parking transactions in the Arts District and downtown, and more than 32,000 prepaid transactions. At the same time, a 502-space parking lot on Utah Avenue remains under construction. It is not expected to open until late this year, fueling criticism that pricing changes were implemented prematurely.

Business owners and trade groups are urging the city to remove some meters, expand parking options, and create a validation program. A Change.org petition opposing the policy has gathered more than 3,200 supporters. While employee and resident permits have increased to more than 788, leaders say demand still outpaces supply, especially for part-time workers.

"No one should be priced out of access to their job or their residential community. That's why, upon hearing the concerns, we paused this rollout of paid parking on the north side of Charleston Boulevard," Olivia Díaz said of the now-covered signs, adding that the city is planning a community meeting to explore solutions.

"Our challenge now is to bridge the gap between this necessary fiscal policy and the real-world needs of our workforce," Diaz said. "We are not choosing between a solvent budget and supporting our workers. We are choosing to do the hard work of achieving both."

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
DENVER - NOVEMBER 26: Volunteer Ken Brake serves up dessert at a homeless shelter November 26, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Rescue Mission, the city's largest faith-based charity organization for the needy, put on their annual "Great Thanksgiving Banquet" for hundreds of needy residents Wednesday, a day before the official holiday. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas to Open 900-Bed Homeless Facility by 2028 With Security MeasuresJennifer Eggleston
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after her made basket against the Phoenix Mercury with less than one second left in the fourth quarter of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Local NewsAces Open Expanded 44-Game Season With Finals Rematch Against MercuryJennifer Eggleston
Hand holding cell phone with emergency number 911 on black background
Local NewsClark County to Implement Phone Surcharge for 911 Upgrades, Starting April 2026Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect