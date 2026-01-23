Las Vegas to Open 900-Bed Homeless Facility by 2028 With Security Measures

A new 900-bed Campus for Hope homeless shelter is under development in Las Vegas near Charleston Boulevard and Jones Boulevard, with construction and opening planned for 2028. Leaders say outreach and collaboration will continue throughout planning and construction to address neighborhood concerns and ensure transparency as the project moves forward.

“It's not an overnight shelter. It's not some place where people have to wait in line for beds. It's really a campus to address the underlying cause of homelessness, and we're doing it at a scale that's going to make a difference,” said Kim Jeffries, Campus for Hope's chief executive officer.

The 26-acre, mixed-use Campus for Hope will be built on the Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services Campus near Oakey Boulevard and Jones Boulevard, as part of a broader 50-acre mental health complex. The master plan includes 24/7 security, TSA-style entry controls, strict admissions, and an on-site police substation to bolster safety.

Access to services will be tightly controlled. There will be no walk-up services; referrals are required from social service agencies. Safeguards include resident vetting, sobriety commitments, individualized housing and employment plans, background checks, and verification of Nevada residency. The campus is designed around an average nine-month client stay.

On-site amenities are planned to include a dining hall, gym, medical center, chapel, and multiple housing blocks serving men, women, and families. Local jurisdictions will contribute to provide operational funding in excess of $30 million annually, with aid supplied by the State and local municipalities.

Community engagement has included a public information center opened in December and ongoing forums to gather feedback and coordinate with agencies such as Metro. Litigation tied to the project has occurred, but a judge with the Clark County District Court dismissed a lawsuit alleging negative impacts to quality of life and property values.