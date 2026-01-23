Linkin Park’s 2003 Track ‘Somewhere I Belong’ Debuts on Global Chart After 23 Years

Linkin Park's "Somewhere I Belong" hit the Billboard Global 200 chart this week for the first time ever, at No. 193. The track was the lead single from the band's second album, Meteora, which was released in spring 2003.

This chart appearance marks the group's 18th entry on the Billboard Global 200, a ranking launched over five years ago that tracks songs using worldwide sales and streaming numbers from across the planet.

No. 193 is the lowest peak for any Linkin Park track on this chart. "One Step Closer" from Hybrid Theory had held that spot at No. 184, Forbes reports.

Two other songs from the band show up on this week's Billboard Global 200. "In the End" and "Numb" both jumped more than 20 spots to Nos. 78 and 124.

Both tracks also chart on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S., which removes American sales and streams. "In the End" sits at No. 84. "Numb" leaped 25 positions to No. 135.

"Somewhere I Belong" hit a new peak on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart in the U.S., climbing one spot to No. 8 after 26 weeks on the tally. "In the End" holds at No. 2, while "Numb" moved from No. 8 to No. 7.

The GRAMMY-winning act put out Meteora after the success of Hybrid Theory, which produced hits like "One Step Closer," "Crawling," and "In the End." The band brought nu-metal to mainstream audiences in the early 2000s.

Original lead vocalist Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017 at age 41. The group came back together in 2024 with new vocalist Emily Armstrong, who sang for Dead Sara, and new drummer Colin Brittain. They join original members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Brad Delson, and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell.