Sabaton’s New Song Featuring Nothing More Climbs Up the Rock Radio Chart

According to Sabaton, the updated version of "'Crossing the Rubicon' ft. Nothing More achieves Top 10 status on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart this week!" This marks their first appearance on the chart. Last fall, the track came out as the band's debut with Better Noise Music.

"This was an unexpected surprise and a very welcome one," said bassist Pär Sundström. "Sabaton never takes any support for granted, so this means a lot to us! To have this news just before we are heading over to start our North American tour makes us extra excited to come and play for our American fans!"

Joakim Brodén called the achievement a major milestone. "Reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the first time is something we're very proud of, especially in the U.S.," said Brodén. "Seeing 'Crossing the Rubicon' connect with rock radio and fans the way it has is an amazing feeling. We couldn't have done this without the support of our record label, Better Noise Music, our listeners, radio stations, and, of course, our labelmates, Nothing More!"

The band kicked off a worldwide tour last October in Istanbul, Turkey. Critics have called them the number one global power metal band and one of Sweden's most successful acts.