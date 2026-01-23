This Day in Rock History: January 23

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had its first inductees on Jan. 23, 1986. Names on the inductee list included well-known artists like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, James Brown, and Buddy Holly. The event was held at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City, with more than 1,000 attendees.

This isn't the only influential event in rock history that happened on Jan. 23. Check out these breakthrough hits, rock music milestones, cultural happenings, recordings, performances, and industry changes from this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Rock and Roll had these breakthrough hits and milestones you might not know happened on Jan. 23:

1979: Earth, Wind & Fire earned an RIAA Gold certification for their hit single “September,” recognizing sales of one million copies. The song was originally released in November 1978.

Earth, Wind & Fire earned an RIAA Gold certification for their hit single “September,” recognizing sales of one million copies. The song was originally released in November 1978. 1988 : Becoming the youngest female artist to have a No.1 album at 16, Tiffany made waves in teen pop music with her self-titled album.

: Becoming the youngest female artist to have a No.1 album at 16, Tiffany made waves in teen pop music with her self-titled album. 2000: Kicking off a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Top Albums chart, Santana's Supernatural album won eight Grammys and spent nine weeks overall in the No. 1 spot.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones in rock music are events that send ripples throughout the industry. Here are some you should know from Jan. 23:

1956 : Sparked by artists like Elvis Presley, the city of Cleveland, Ohio, banned rock and roll dancing for anyone under 18 because older generations thought it incited sexual urges.

: Sparked by artists like Elvis Presley, the city of Cleveland, Ohio, banned rock and roll dancing for anyone under 18 because older generations thought it incited sexual urges. 1986: Buddy Holly was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at its inaugural ceremony, joining fellow first-class inductees Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, and Fats Domino.

Buddy Holly was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at its inaugural ceremony, joining fellow first-class inductees Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, and Fats Domino. 1988: A cover of the 1966 Motown hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by the fictional group The California Raisins peaked at #84 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track was voiced by Buddy Miles, formerly of Electric Flag, and was featured in a popular television commercial starring the animated raisin characters.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are some notable recordings and performances in rock music history that took place on Jan. 23:

1969: Led Zeppelin was in the middle of a four-night stand at the Boston Tea Party, continuing a run of explosive shows that packed the venue and helped cement the band's reputation as one of the most powerful live acts of the era.

Led Zeppelin was in the middle of a four-night stand at the Boston Tea Party, continuing a run of explosive shows that packed the venue and helped cement the band's reputation as one of the most powerful live acts of the era. 1976 : Transitioning from his "Plastic Soul" period to his "Berlin era," David Bowie released his Station to Station album, blending funk, soul, and avant-garde rock to create something unique.

: Transitioning from his "Plastic Soul" period to his "Berlin era," David Bowie released his Station to Station album, blending funk, soul, and avant-garde rock to create something unique. 1977 : Pink Floyd released their Animals album and also started their In the Flesh Tour. This is the last time the band would perform the entire Animals set live.

: Pink Floyd released their Animals album and also started their In the Flesh Tour. This is the last time the band would perform the entire Animals set live. 1988: Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and drummer Dale Crover, a key early lineup of Nirvana, recorded their first demo with producer Jack Endino at Reciprocal Recording in Seattle. Tracked in a single, fast-paced session paid for by Cobain, the recordings helped lead to the band's debut album, Bleach.

Industry Changes and Challenges

With any music genre, changes and challenges can affect the entire industry, and these are some that happened for rock music on Jan. 23:

1977 : Carole King made history with her album Tapestry when it stayed on the Billboard 200 for 318 weeks, or nearly six years. This album helped solidify the singer-songwriter's career, and critics consider the album to be one of the greatest of all time.

: Carole King made history with her album Tapestry when it stayed on the Billboard 200 for 318 weeks, or nearly six years. This album helped solidify the singer-songwriter's career, and critics consider the album to be one of the greatest of all time. 1991: From a radio station in Albuquerque, New Mexico, listeners would hear Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" for 24 straight hours. The station played the song continuously to inaugurate a format change to classic rock. This resulted in police being called twice to ensure the host didn't have a heart attack and the studio wasn't taken over by terrorists.