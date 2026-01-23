This Day in Sports History: January 23

Jan. 23 is a standout date in sports history, marked by record-breaking performances, groundbreaking milestones, and legendary achievements that have inspired fans for generations. From transformative cultural moments to jaw-dropping displays of skill across baseball, basketball, tennis, and beyond, this day celebrates the diversity of sports.

Unforgettable Games & Remarkable Records

Jan. 23 has been a stage for remarkable displays of dominance, resilience, and career-defining achievements that have left an indelible mark on sports history.

1934: Murray Murdoch plays his 400th straight NHL game. Murdoch's streak demonstrated unparalleled durability and consistency in the physically demanding NHL, setting a precedent with 508 consecutive games. Only 25 players to this day have played more than 500 consecutive NHL games.

1962: Jackie Robinson becomes the first African American elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Robinson's election was a watershed moment for civil rights and sports, honoring his role in breaking MLB's color barrier and advocating for racial equality.

1983: At the age of 26, Björn Borg announced he would retire from professional tennis. During his career, he won 11 Grand Slam singles titles that include five consecutive Wimbledon wins and six French Opens (four consecutive wins).

1998: Michael Jordan scores double digits for his 800th consecutive game. The Chicago Bulls beat the New Jersey Nets in overtime, 100-98.

2011: Pittsburgh Steelers advance to their third Super Bowl in six years. They beat the New York Jets 24-19 to advance. The Steelers' win solidified their status as a dominant NFL franchise, advancing to their eighth Super Bowl appearance. They would lose the Super Bowl 31-25 to the Green Bay Packers.

2018: LeBron James becomes the youngest player to reach 30,000 career points. The Cleveland Cavaliers would lose to the San Antonio Spurs 102-114.