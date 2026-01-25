This Day in Rock History: January 25

Jan. 25 has had plenty of important rock-related events throughout the past decades. These include a legend being born, the Stones playing their first show with Charlie Watts, and "Free Bird" rising in the charts. Here are the biggest things that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest milestone moments from this day include:

1958: Elvis Presley's single "Jailhouse Rock" became the first-ever to enter the UK singles chart directly at number 1. He had a total of five top 10 entries that year, with "Jailhouse Rock" becoming the year's best-selling single in the UK.

Elvis Presley's single "Jailhouse Rock" became the first-ever to enter the UK singles chart directly at number 1. He had a total of five top 10 entries that year, with "Jailhouse Rock" becoming the year's best-selling single in the UK. 1963: The Rolling Stones played their first show with new members, drummer Charlie Watts and bass guitarist Bill Wyman, at the Ricky Tick Club in the Star and Garter Hotel in Windsor, UK. This is widely considered to be the band's "classic" lineup, with Wyman playing with the band until 1993 and Watts staying with them until his death in 2021.

The Rolling Stones played their first show with new members, drummer Charlie Watts and bass guitarist Bill Wyman, at the Ricky Tick Club in the Star and Garter Hotel in Windsor, UK. This is widely considered to be the band's "classic" lineup, with Wyman playing with the band until 1993 and Watts staying with them until his death in 2021. 1975: Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird" peaked at number 19 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Despite not reaching the top 10, the song remains hugely popular, regularly appearing on Greatest Songs of All Time lists.

Cultural Milestones

Some of the day's most interesting rock stories involve two of the greatest female artists of all time:

1938: Singer and songwriter Etta James was born in Los Angeles, California. She started her career in 1954 and distinguished herself with her unique mix of jazz, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, and rock 'n' roll. She's widely considered an instrumental figure in popular music's transition from R&B to rock.

Singer and songwriter Etta James was born in Los Angeles, California. She started her career in 1954 and distinguished herself with her unique mix of jazz, blues, R&B, gospel, soul, and rock 'n' roll. She's widely considered an instrumental figure in popular music's transition from R&B to rock. 2013: Tina Turner announced that she was giving up her US citizenship to officially become a Swiss citizen. She had been living in Switzerland for a while at that point.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock fans also have a few legendary performances to remember today. A couple of them are:

1978: Joy Division made their live debut under this name at Pips Disco in Manchester, UK. Although they were billed under their former name, Warsaw, to help draw a crowd, they introduced themselves as Joy Division to a confused audience.

Joy Division made their live debut under this name at Pips Disco in Manchester, UK. Although they were billed under their former name, Warsaw, to help draw a crowd, they introduced themselves as Joy Division to a confused audience. 1994: Alice in Chains' EP Jar of Flies was released by Columbia Records. It debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first EP to do so and getting first week sales of 141,000 copies in the US.