This Day in Sports History: January 25

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, and some college basketball tournaments. There is also the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 25 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Plunkett is known for overcoming setbacks as a former No. 1 draft pick to achieve legendary status, being the first Hispanic player to win the Heisman, and was a Super Bowl MVP. Hull is known for his quick release, legendary shot, and being the son of hockey icon Bobby Hull, forming the first Hall of Fame father-son duo in the NHL. Williams is known for her powerful style, 23 Grand Slam singles titles (the most in the Open Era), and her overall dominance in tennis.