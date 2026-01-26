Five Guys Opens First Location With Full Bar and Breakfast Menu in Las Vegas

Five Guys is set to open a flagship, 10,000-square-foot restaurant at The Venetian Resort's Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas, introducing a first-of-its-kind format for the brand on the U.S. Strip. Visitors to the site can expect to enjoy a comprehensive beverage selection, including beers, wines, blended cocktails, and specialty alcoholic milkshakes, as well as longer operating hours for both morning and evening customers.

The Five Guys location in Las Vegas will also feature an all-day breakfast menu, another step in the brand's evolution in America. Breakfast offerings will include sandwiches made with fresh-cracked eggs, bacon, and optional burger patties, along with a dedicated milkshake station for both classic and specialty creations.

“The location represents a big moment for our brand,” Grand Canal Shoppes franchisee Edward Pizzarello said in a statement. “We wanted to deliver what people have always loved about Five Guys, fresh, handmade food prepared with purpose, quality, consistency, and taste, while embracing the energy and indulgence that define Las Vegas.”

Designed as a Strip flagship, the venue will include a glass-walled potato prep room, custom murals, and neon signage inspired by classic Las Vegas visuals. The space is intended to combine Five Guys' open-kitchen transparency with design elements that reflect the city's entertainment-driven atmosphere.

“Opening a flagship in Las Vegas allows us to honor our history while inviting a new generation of guests to experience our brand,” Pizzarello added.

Opening is planned for late January, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29. The restaurant will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., aligning with peak casino, nightlife, and tourism traffic. Opening-day festivities will include a Las Vegas–themed celebration with limited-time offerings and public giveaways.