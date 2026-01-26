North Las Vegas Demolishes Former City Hall to Launch Downtown Redevelopment

The demolition of North Las Vegas' old City Hall is the first step toward redeveloping downtown into one of the largest mixed-use areas in the city. This project represents a major investment in revitalising the downtown core, increasing available housing, and providing the community with a vibrant place to live and work.

Demolition began on Jan. 21 and will move forward in phases. The initial focus is the civic building at 2200 Civic Center Drive, with construction on that portion of the site targeted for completion within the following year. Development across the broader 19-acre parcel will continue in subsequent phases.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown described the moment as deeply personal. "Well, for me it is bittersweet because my father, former councilman Theron H. Goynes, actually served in this exact building, and my first term as councilwoman, I served in this building, and so there's so many memories in here," Goynes-Brown said.

City leaders determined the former City Hall had exceeded its usable life and no longer met the needs of a growing community.

“We chose this former city hall because it has been here for decades. It's outgrown its use. And so what better way to tear this one down, build something brand new to meet the needs of our growing community?” Goynes-Brown added.

Plans for the site include approximately 300 residential units, commercial space, a new civic building, and public green spaces. The mixed-use concept blends housing, commerce, governance, and community space to encourage downtown activity and long-term economic growth.

“This development will be a catalyst for our downtown economy and energize the heart of North Las Vegas, bringing new housing, jobs, and amenities,” said Goynes-Brown. “Our city is growing, our population is growing, and our ambitions are growing. We are building a downtown that reflects who we are today and who we will be tomorrow.”