ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Las Vegas Demolishes Former City Hall to Launch Downtown Redevelopment

The demolition of North Las Vegas’ old City Hall is the first step toward redeveloping downtown into one of the largest mixed-use areas in the city. This project represents a…

Jennifer Eggleston
City Hall sign
Getty Royalty Free

The demolition of North Las Vegas' old City Hall is the first step toward redeveloping downtown into one of the largest mixed-use areas in the city. This project represents a major investment in revitalising the downtown core, increasing available housing, and providing the community with a vibrant place to live and work.

Demolition began on Jan. 21 and will move forward in phases. The initial focus is the civic building at 2200 Civic Center Drive, with construction on that portion of the site targeted for completion within the following year. Development across the broader 19-acre parcel will continue in subsequent phases.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown described the moment as deeply personal. "Well, for me it is bittersweet because my father, former councilman Theron H. Goynes, actually served in this exact building, and my first term as councilwoman, I served in this building, and so there's so many memories in here," Goynes-Brown said.

City leaders determined the former City Hall had exceeded its usable life and no longer met the needs of a growing community.

“We chose this former city hall because it has been here for decades. It's outgrown its use. And so what better way to tear this one down, build something brand new to meet the needs of our growing community?” Goynes-Brown added.

Plans for the site include approximately 300 residential units, commercial space, a new civic building, and public green spaces. The mixed-use concept blends housing, commerce, governance, and community space to encourage downtown activity and long-term economic growth.

“This development will be a catalyst for our downtown economy and energize the heart of North Las Vegas, bringing new housing, jobs, and amenities,” said Goynes-Brown. “Our city is growing, our population is growing, and our ambitions are growing. We are building a downtown that reflects who we are today and who we will be tomorrow.”

During demolition and construction, certain city facilities, including the Municipal Court and Community Correctional Center, will remain operational. The city has also released a public video documenting the demolition as downtown North Las Vegas begins its transformation.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Boxing legend Mike Tyson visits Hard Rock Cafe New York on September 12, 2025 to celebrate tickets on sale today for his upcoming one-man show "Return of the Mike", exclusively at Hard Rock Live venues in Rockford, Ill., Cincinnati, Ohio, Hollywood, Fla. and Atlantic City, N.J. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hard Rock International)
Local NewsMike Tyson Launches Amateur Boxing Showcase in Las Vegas This MarchJennifer Eggleston
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: The Five Guys Burger Restaurant on Cheapside, Leicester which is open for deliveries and take-away orders on May 06, 2020 in Leicester, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Local NewsFive Guys Opens First Location With Full Bar and Breakfast Menu in Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Close-up of parking ticket on car's windshield
Local NewsLas Vegas Arts District Business Owners Challenge New Paid Parking RatesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect