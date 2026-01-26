Subway Giving Middle Seat Travelers Gift Cards This One Day

Who says the middle seat on a plane doesn't come with any perks? Check those upcoming bookings, because Subway is giving middle seaters a gift.

On Tuesday, January 27, Subway is giving passengers "sandwiched" between travelers a $20 gift card. The deal is part of the transition of Southwest Airlines eliminating its open seat policy. The deal is supposed to help encourage those who may get stuck with the middle seat.

In order to get the gift card, People reports that middle seaters will have to take a selfie in their spot and submit the photo online. Subway will then award the first 737 passengers who submit their photo with a gift card.

Travelers can submit anytime from any airline after 12:00 a.m. ET on January 27. Make sure that your selfie clearly shows you trapped in the middle seat. Your face does not need to be visible, but it needs to be clear that you're located in a middle seat.