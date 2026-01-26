ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Subway Giving Middle Seat Travelers Gift Cards This One Day

Who says the middle seat on a plane doesn’t come with any perks? Check those upcoming bookings, because Subway is giving middle seaters a gift. On Tuesday, January 27, Subway…

Randi Moultrie

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

Who says the middle seat on a plane doesn't come with any perks? Check those upcoming bookings, because Subway is giving middle seaters a gift.

On Tuesday, January 27, Subway is giving passengers "sandwiched" between travelers a $20 gift card. The deal is part of the transition of Southwest Airlines eliminating its open seat policy. The deal is supposed to help encourage those who may get stuck with the middle seat.

In order to get the gift card, People reports that middle seaters will have to take a selfie in their spot and submit the photo online. Subway will then award the first 737 passengers who submit their photo with a gift card.

Travelers can submit anytime from any airline after 12:00 a.m. ET on January 27. Make sure that your selfie clearly shows you trapped in the middle seat. Your face does not need to be visible, but it needs to be clear that you're located in a middle seat.

More information on the deal and submission process here.

food newstravel
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Spring is on the horizon, and after a long, cold winter, enjoying warm weather outside at a state park sounds like a fun thing to do.
Human InterestThe Best State Park in Nevada for 2026Anne Erickson
This Is the Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial Ever
Human InterestThis Is the Most Expensive Super Bowl Commercial EverRandi Moultrie
What’s the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial?
Human InterestWhat’s the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial?Randi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect