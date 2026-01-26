The 1975 to Release Pink Vinyl Reissue of Second Album for 10th Anniversary

The 1975 will drop a 10th anniversary vinyl reissue of I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It on Feb. 27 via Dirty Hit. Hits like "Love Me," "UGH!," "Somebody Else," and "The Sound" came from this second studio effort by the Manchester group.

Pink vinyl arrives in six-panel triple gatefold packaging with different artwork. Buyers get 17 art cards, each measuring 12 inches by 12 inches, representing a track from the LP, with lyrics printed on the back.

When it was released in 2016, the original LP hit No. 1 on both the UK Official Album Charts and the US Billboard Hot 200. Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also saw it climb to the top spot.

NME named the 17-track, 74-minute LP as its top record of 2016. The publication wrote that the release was "a fascinating reflection of their frontman Matt Healy's outsized, often contrarian, personality."

Frontman Matty Healy spoke to NME about making the record. "We wanted it to feel very cinematic and it is almost the length of a film," said Matty Healy. "We got to the point where we were told it wouldn't fit on a CD if we carried on."

The band tracked this LP in Los Angeles alongside producers Healy, Daniel, and Mike Crossey. It captured their affection for '80s sounds and twisted them into something fresh, offering a stark difference from their monochrome debut.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, the quartet has grown into a defining act of their generation. Being Funny In A Foreign Language, their most recent LP, dropped in October 2022.

They wrapped their At Their Very Best and Still... At Their Very Best world tours in support of that release. Last summer brought a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Two LPs are in the works, according to reports. Manager Jamie Oborne teased that their next record would be "pretty extraordinary," though he warned it might not arrive for a while.