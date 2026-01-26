The Best State Park in Nevada for 2026

Spring is on the horizon, and after a long, cold winter, enjoying warm weather outside at a state park sounds like a fun thing to do. It's been a brutal winter throughout the United States, with many areas hitting record low temperatures and getting the kind of heavy snowfall that doesn't usually blanket the entire country. So, let's think spring. Each state has a plethora of riches when it comes to their state parks. What's the best one in the area?

Nevada: The Best State Park in Our Area

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the top state parks in the country. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the country's most striking landscapes are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the feature. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's the best for Nevada? According to their research, it's the famed Valley of Fire park. "About a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas, you'll find a dramatic landscape of blazing red rock formations at Valley of Fire State Park," they note in the piece. "The sea of sandstone is speckled with 2,000-year-old petroglyphs, and where the ground isn't covered by rock, you might see petrified trees."

So, if you're looking for something to experience this spring in the state, give this celebrated park a try.

Now, what are a few fun things to do at a park? Miracle Recreation names activities such as having a picnic, flying a kite, hiking and doing a scavenger hunt among fun things to do at any park.