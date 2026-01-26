This Day in Sports History: January 26

Sports in January include the NBA and NHL seasons, NFL playoffs, college bowl games, and some college basketball tournaments. There are also the Australian Open for tennis, UFC Fight Nights, Formula E, and PGA Tour events. Over the years, Jan. 26 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Thunberg was known as "Nurmi on ice," because he dominated early Winter Games, winning multiple events and World Championships. He was recognized for his skill, fierce competitiveness, and unique character. Court holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles and is the only player to win the Calendar Grand Slam in mixed doubles (twice) and singles (once). Dent is best known for anchoring the dominant 1980s Bears defense, winning Super Bowl XX, and leading the league in sacks in 1985.