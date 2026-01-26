ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mike Tyson Launches Amateur Boxing Showcase in Las Vegas This March

The Mike Tyson Invitational Boxing Showcase is scheduled for the weekend of Mar. 12–14 in Las Vegas at the Radiant Brand Complex. This is an invitation-only event open to only…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Boxing legend Mike Tyson visits Hard Rock Cafe New York on September 12, 2025 to celebrate tickets on sale today for his upcoming one-man show "Return of the Mike", exclusively at Hard Rock Live venues in Rockford, Ill., Cincinnati, Ohio, Hollywood, Fla. and Atlantic City, N.J. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hard Rock International)
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hard Rock International)

The Mike Tyson Invitational Boxing Showcase is scheduled for the weekend of Mar. 12–14 in Las Vegas at the Radiant Brand Complex. This is an invitation-only event open to only the top amateur boxers, Olympic prospects, their coaches, sponsors, and approved members of the press. The focus of this event is the continued development of American boxing talent.

Aimed at helping amateur fighters gain more professional experience and exposure, the Invitational will showcase several amateur fighters who will compete in an invitation-only match. An awards presentation will recognize the top athletes in the event. Winners will receive championship belts, and one fighter will earn Fighter of the Night honors as determined by the event organizers.

“I'm deeply passionate about doing my part to reinvigorate amateur boxing in the United States,” Tyson said. “Amateur boxing isn't just a pathway to the professional ranks—it's a foundation for discipline, character, and becoming the best version of yourself. This sport gave me so much, and it's important to me that amateur boxing continues to be recognized, supported, and preserved as part of our country's legacy.”

Programming begins Mar. 12 with an exclusive, closed-door conversation led by Tyson centered on discipline, mindset, and personal development. On Mar. 13, Tyson will lead open workouts for invited participants. The event concludes on Mar. 14 with invitational bouts held in front of a live audience and credentialed media.

Tyson's ties to Las Vegas are long-standing. He is a local resident and remains one of the most culturally significant figures in the city's boxing history, with numerous high-profile moments that helped shape his career and public legacy, including milestones connected to his rise as the youngest heavyweight champion.

Additional details regarding participating fighters, the full event schedule, and media credentialing will be announced in the coming weeks as the Invitational approaches.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
City Hall sign
Local NewsNorth Las Vegas Demolishes Former City Hall to Launch Downtown RedevelopmentJennifer Eggleston
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: The Five Guys Burger Restaurant on Cheapside, Leicester which is open for deliveries and take-away orders on May 06, 2020 in Leicester, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Local NewsFive Guys Opens First Location With Full Bar and Breakfast Menu in Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Close-up of parking ticket on car's windshield
Local NewsLas Vegas Arts District Business Owners Challenge New Paid Parking RatesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect