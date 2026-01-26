Mike Tyson Launches Amateur Boxing Showcase in Las Vegas This March

The Mike Tyson Invitational Boxing Showcase is scheduled for the weekend of Mar. 12–14 in Las Vegas at the Radiant Brand Complex. This is an invitation-only event open to only the top amateur boxers, Olympic prospects, their coaches, sponsors, and approved members of the press. The focus of this event is the continued development of American boxing talent.

Aimed at helping amateur fighters gain more professional experience and exposure, the Invitational will showcase several amateur fighters who will compete in an invitation-only match. An awards presentation will recognize the top athletes in the event. Winners will receive championship belts, and one fighter will earn Fighter of the Night honors as determined by the event organizers.

“I'm deeply passionate about doing my part to reinvigorate amateur boxing in the United States,” Tyson said. “Amateur boxing isn't just a pathway to the professional ranks—it's a foundation for discipline, character, and becoming the best version of yourself. This sport gave me so much, and it's important to me that amateur boxing continues to be recognized, supported, and preserved as part of our country's legacy.”

Programming begins Mar. 12 with an exclusive, closed-door conversation led by Tyson centered on discipline, mindset, and personal development. On Mar. 13, Tyson will lead open workouts for invited participants. The event concludes on Mar. 14 with invitational bouts held in front of a live audience and credentialed media.

Tyson's ties to Las Vegas are long-standing. He is a local resident and remains one of the most culturally significant figures in the city's boxing history, with numerous high-profile moments that helped shape his career and public legacy, including milestones connected to his rise as the youngest heavyweight champion.