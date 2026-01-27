The countdown is on for Superbowl LX and one of the biggest party days of the year for Americans. It's not just about football, but also food and now is time to plan. Here are 5 fun big game party appetizers to put on your radar.

Almost everyone has a favorite food to serve during football season like chili, burgers, and BBQ. Dips are a pre-requisite as well. However, here you will find recipes to fill in the blanks, little bites with big flavor. You can never have too many appetizes.

The recipe videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday.

Most have recipes in the captions and some have great tips if you turn up the volumn. They are all office and kid friendly too.

Big Game Party Appetizers

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

If you are a deviled egg purist, keep scrolling. If you like to have fun with food, this is for you. It's food and drink all rolled up into one. This would be a great brunch appetizer too.

Loaded Wontons

There are so many things I like about this recipe. It's not the filling necessarily, but the fact that you can adapt that filling in so many ways. Get creative and fill with your favorite ingredients.

Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls

This is a good example of an already great recipe, adapted for the occasion. Garlic bread goes with almost anything. With just a little extra effort you can make it in a football theme and get extra points.

More Big Game Party Appetizers

Tater Tot Hamburger Bite

This could be a little too tedious for some people. But if you have the patience, just look at how cute these bites are. They are also good for portion control, just in case you are watching what you eat.

Cajun Shrimp And Sausage Bites