Apple Releases New AirTag 2, Old Model Discounted

The Apple AirTag has become an essential for many with Apple products. If you have ever lost anything and wish you could find it, then you know the importance of an AirTag. From putting in your luggage to putting on your keys, there are plenty of ways to keep track of all missing items.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Apple is introducing the second generation of the AirTag. The new and improved design allows for a range of up to 50% further away than the first. There will also be upgraded Bluetooth connectivity, a louder speaker, and more. The cost is $29 for one and $99 for a four-pack.

Since the AirTag 2 is coming, that means the first generation will be available for a discounted price. The previous model was released in 2021 and is on a 30% off sale on a four-pack. Instead of paying $99, get a four-pack of the first generation for $69.99. You can also get a single one for $25.99.

Users can sync both Apple AirTags to their iOS devices using FindMy app. Use the FindMy app to track iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and more.