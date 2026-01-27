ContestsEvents
Apple Releases New AirTag 2, Old Model Discounted

Randi Moultrie

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 23: An Apple Store stands on April 23, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Apple AirTag has become an essential for many with Apple products. If you have ever lost anything and wish you could find it, then you know the importance of an AirTag. From putting in your luggage to putting on your keys, there are plenty of ways to keep track of all missing items.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Apple is introducing the second generation of the AirTag. The new and improved design allows for a range of up to 50% further away than the first. There will also be upgraded Bluetooth connectivity, a louder speaker, and more. The cost is $29 for one and $99 for a four-pack.

Since the AirTag 2 is coming, that means the first generation will be available for a discounted price. The previous model was released in 2021 and is on a 30% off sale on a four-pack. Instead of paying $99, get a four-pack of the first generation for $69.99. You can also get a single one for $25.99.

Users can sync both Apple AirTags to their iOS devices using FindMy app. Use the FindMy app to track iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and more.

Head to Amazon to shop the AirTags and their discounted deal, or shop the new AirTag 2.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
