Challenger Center Honors 40th Anniversary of Challenger Crew

Computer-generated image illustrating part of the malfunction which led to the loss of the Space Shuttle Challenger, which broke apart 73 seconds into STS-51-L following its launch from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida, 28th January 1986. The first fatal accident involving an American spacecraft in flight, all seven crew members aboard died after ‘burn through’ at the aft end of the right solid rocket booster (SRB) causing the SRB to break away from its after link to the external tank, pivoted about its forward attachment point and stuck the external tank between the liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen tanks, this is believed to have ruptured the tanks leading to the explosion that destroyed the orbiter (OV-099). (Photo by Daily Telegraph/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, we honor the 40th anniversary of the loss of the Challenger STS-51L crew on January 28, 1986. The Challenger Center announces the launch of its 40th anniversary commemoration.

The Challenger STS-51L was the disastrous 25th mission of NASA's Space Shuttle Program and the last flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger. During its ascent phase, seconds after launch, a structure failure destroyed the orbiter and killed all seven crew members. The incident was a tragedy in American history.

Throughout 2026, Challenger Center and its multiple learning centers will honor the legacy of the Challenger crew. They will all host events to celebrate four decades of inspiring students through immersive STEM learning. There will be events, educational resources, and more to honor the next generation.

"As we approach this anniversary, we remember the Challenger crew not only for how they were lost, but for what they stood for," said Mike Kincaid, President of Challenger Center, in a press release. "For 40 years, Challenger Center has carried forward its vision, turning inspiration into action and empowering students to see themselves as problem-solvers, innovators, and explorers."

This year, we will also see the launch of the Challenger-7 Recognition. This will honor organizations that work to honor the spirit of the Challenger crew.

"The future of our STEM workforce depends on today's students, and this anniversary is both a moment of reflection and a call to look boldly toward the future," Kincaid. "Challenger Center ensures the Challenger crew's legacy continues—not only in remembrance, but in the dreams and determination of students across the country."