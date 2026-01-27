Clark County Records 2.6 Percent Drop in Weddings as Chapels Turn to Instagram Makeovers

Las Vegas continues to face a decline in wedding volume despite its long-standing reputation as the wedding capital of the world and the continued appeal of destination ceremonies. Clark County performed more than 70,000 weddings in 2025, nearly 1,000 fewer than in 2024, marking a 2.6% year-over-year decline. Still, the region remains one of the largest wedding markets globally.

“Almost all of those are destination weddings of people coming to Clark County and Las Vegas to get married,” said Lynne Marie Goya, Clark County Clerk. Since the county began issuing marriage licenses in 1909, it has hosted more than 5 million weddings, with the vast majority tied to travel-driven demand rather than local ceremonies.

In Clark County, even though fewer weddings are occurring, the wedding industry still generates about $3.3 billion per year. The area is home to 75 stand-alone wedding chapels, along with numerous casino and resort-based wedding services, reinforcing its scale and economic impact. Industry leaders are adjusting to shifting consumer priorities by emphasizing experience, convenience, and visual appeal.

“Just one of our chapels, we added 16,000 flowers in it. Like, hanging from the ceiling with crystal chandeliers and just an Instagram look,” said Donne Kerestic from Chapel of the Flowers. The venue is redesigning spaces to appeal to Gen Z and younger millennials seeking photogenic, social-media-ready settings, and recently launched a wedding giveaway offering 87 couples a free wedding or vow renewal, contingent on an unlikely Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marriage in Las Vegas.