Las Vegas Breaks Ground on $12M Pickleball Complex to Double City Courts

Las Vegas is moving forward on a significant expansion of public recreation with the groundbreaking of a $12 million, 24-court pickleball complex at Wayne Bunker Park. The project will double the city's number of public pickleball courts and address growing demand that has pushed residents to travel to neighboring cities to find available playing space.

Officials project the complex will be completed in early 2027, creating a centrally located hub for pickleball enthusiasts and other recreational users. The facility is designed to serve a wide range of residents and includes covered courts, seating, and restrooms to support year-round use in Southern Nevada's climate.

“This is much closer, and it's a giant facility. And there's going to be courts that are covered,” Chris Schulte said.

Construction on the complex began earlier this month following an extended planning and procurement process. City officials note the project reflects six years of preparation, including a competitive bid process intended to ensure long-term value and durability for public use.

The entire project is funded through Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act funds, commonly known as SNPLMA. These funds are generated from the sale of federally managed land and are subject to strict limitations on how they may be spent.

“The money is earmarked for public purpose for recreational use,” Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske said.

Under SNPLMA guidelines, the funds can be used for parks, public lands, and recreation-related projects, but not for roads, housing, schools, or public safety. City leaders have emphasized that no local taxpayer dollars are being used to finance the pickleball complex.

“We do our best to serve the needs of all of the city of Las Vegas,” Allen-Palenske said.